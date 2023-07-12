Bard Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 28.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 37.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 237.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PBW opened at $42.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $792.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.60. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $33.67 and a one year high of $65.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.67.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Profile

The Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The WilderHill Clean Energy (AMEX) index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies involved in cleaner energy sources or energy conservation. PBW was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

