Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 77 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 1.5% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,611,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,027,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,477 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,207,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1,048.4% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 418,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,344,000 after buying an additional 382,156 shares in the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $368.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.83. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $372.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

