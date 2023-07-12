Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apexium Financial LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 49,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,301 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 867,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,055,000 after buying an additional 41,708 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 610,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,090,000 after acquiring an additional 267,805 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $548,000. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 215.6% in the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,030,000 after purchasing an additional 92,808 shares during the period.

Shares of BND opened at $71.90 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $69.09 and a 12-month high of $77.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.32.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.1844 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

