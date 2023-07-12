Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $2.99 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 3.0% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $189.80 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $201.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.60 and its 200-day moving average is $181.22.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

