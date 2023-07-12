Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:DJIA)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:DJIA – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DJIA. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $696,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,766,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000.

Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DJIA opened at $21.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.86. The company has a market capitalization of $73.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.54. Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $20.17 and a 12 month high of $23.63.

About Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF

The Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (DJIA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJIA Cboe BuyWrite v2 index. The fund tracks an index that uses a covered-call strategy to provide long exposure to the stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average and sell at-the-money index call options on each position.

