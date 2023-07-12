Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) Shares Up 1.9%

Bear Creek Mining Co. (CVE:BCM – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.54. Approximately 47,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 131,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Bear Creek Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.70 in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.40, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of C$88.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.67.

Bear Creek Mining ( CVE:BCM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.13). Bear Creek Mining had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of C$32.84 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bear Creek Mining Co. will post 0.0632458 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in Corani property that consists of various mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru; and holds 100% interest in Mercedes Gold Mine project consists of various mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 69,284 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

