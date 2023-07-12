Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.01

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.01 and traded as high as $1.01. Beasley Broadcast Group shares last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 22,966 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $28.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average of $1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:BBGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.78 million during the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 16.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 20.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 73,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 12,580 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 238,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. 10.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

