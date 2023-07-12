Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $132.51

Shares of Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 132.51 ($1.70) and traded as low as GBX 130.75 ($1.68). Begbies Traynor Group shares last traded at GBX 134.50 ($1.73), with a volume of 222,875 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BEG. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Begbies Traynor Group from GBX 180 ($2.32) to GBX 183 ($2.35) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.88. The company has a market capitalization of £205.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,682.75, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 130.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 132.44.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is a boost from Begbies Traynor Group’s previous dividend of $1.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. Begbies Traynor Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20,000.00%.

In related news, insider John M. May purchased 31,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.54) per share, with a total value of £37,465.20 ($48,199.15). Corporate insiders own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services.

