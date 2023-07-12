Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $132.51

Shares of Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 132.51 ($1.70) and traded as low as GBX 130.75 ($1.68). Begbies Traynor Group shares last traded at GBX 134.50 ($1.73), with a volume of 222,875 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BEG. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Begbies Traynor Group from GBX 180 ($2.32) to GBX 183 ($2.35) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Begbies Traynor Group Stock Down 0.7 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.88. The company has a market capitalization of £205.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,682.75, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 130.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 132.44.
Begbies Traynor Group Increases Dividend
Insider Transactions at Begbies Traynor Group
In related news, insider John M. May purchased 31,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.54) per share, with a total value of £37,465.20 ($48,199.15). Corporate insiders own 26.07% of the company’s stock.
Begbies Traynor Group Company Profile
Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Begbies Traynor Group
- Contrarian Play: Beyond Meat Is At An Inflection Point
- Alibaba Just Flashed Green, Very Green
- This Small Cap Stock Surged Over 100%
- The CPI Data Isn’t As Good As You Think It Is
- How to Invest in Gold and Silver
Receive News & Ratings for Begbies Traynor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Begbies Traynor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.