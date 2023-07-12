Beldex Trading 7.2% Lower Over Last Week (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0467 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a total market cap of $249.08 million and approximately $5.84 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,867.94 or 0.06162822 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00042822 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00029661 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00017339 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00013582 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,917,930,488 coins and its circulating supply is 5,328,330,482 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.