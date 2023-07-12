Bend DAO Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $47.11 Million (BEND)

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. Over the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar. Bend DAO has a total market capitalization of $47.11 million and $146,591.60 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bend DAO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bend DAO Token Profile

Bend DAO was first traded on March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao.

Buying and Selling Bend DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bend DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bend DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bend DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

