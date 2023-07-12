Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Has $495,000 Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. cut its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% in the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.62. 557,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,481,365. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.49 and a 200-day moving average of $106.78.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

