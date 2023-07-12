Biconomy Price Hits $0.23 on Top Exchanges (BICO)

Biconomy (BICO) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. One Biconomy token can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000763 BTC on exchanges. Biconomy has a market capitalization of $141.39 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Biconomy has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Biconomy Token Profile

Biconomy’s genesis date was December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,845,984 tokens. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Biconomy is biconomy.io. Biconomy’s official message board is medium.com/biconomy.

Biconomy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Biconomy is a multichain relayer protocol that aims to improve the user experience of decentralized applications (DApps) by reducing the complexity and cost associated with transactions on web3 products. Biconomy offers an infrastructure that allows protocols to onboard users without paying gas fees, users can pay gas in an ERC-20 token of their choice, avoid blockchain complexities like a change of network, and transactions are confirmed much faster. Biconomy uses meta transactions to achieve these goals, enabling users to submit transactions with zero gas and having a third party pay for the transaction fees. This approach can reduce gas costs by up to 40%.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biconomy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Biconomy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Biconomy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

