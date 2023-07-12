BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CMO Sells $209,635.60 in Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 20,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $209,635.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 134,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,420.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Lisa Eggerton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 30th, Lisa Eggerton sold 9,581 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $95,810.00.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Lisa Eggerton sold 8,445 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $84,450.00.

BigCommerce Stock Up 0.3 %

BIGC traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $10.32. 629,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,016. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.23. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $21.80. The company has a market cap of $769.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $71.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.54 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 43.89% and a negative return on equity of 142.71%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.88.

Institutional Trading of BigCommerce

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Featured Stories

