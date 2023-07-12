BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.33

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.33 and traded as low as $0.09. BIOLASE shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 17,282,416 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BIOL shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of BIOLASE to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get BIOLASE alerts:

BIOLASE Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average is $0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BIOLASE

BIOLASE ( NASDAQ:BIOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.47 million for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 60.92% and a negative return on equity of 244.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in BIOLASE by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 24,211 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BIOLASE by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 18,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 5,795.5% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723,481 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,285 shares during the period. 26.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIOLASE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.