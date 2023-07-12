Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Shares Gap Down to $12.61

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.61, but opened at $12.21. Bitdeer Technologies Group shares last traded at $12.26, with a volume of 3,473 shares trading hands.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -51.87 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.73.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

