BitShares (BTS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.09 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $30.59 million and $1.09 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitShares has traded down 26.6% against the dollar. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008876 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001907 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002531 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000964 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,983,390 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

