BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV) Shares Down 0.5%

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$18.79 and last traded at C$18.80. Approximately 59,868 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 54,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.89.

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.51.

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%.

