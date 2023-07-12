boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of boohoo group plc (LON:BOO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 46.63 ($0.60).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.45) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 45 ($0.58) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.09) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 30 ($0.39) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

BOO opened at GBX 35.20 ($0.45) on Wednesday. boohoo group has a 1-year low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 72.96 ($0.94). The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.90. The company has a market cap of £447.04 million, a P/E ratio of -577.50 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 38.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 45.07.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

