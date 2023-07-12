Brandon S. Smith Sells 4,000 Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) COO Brandon S. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $270,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Brandon S. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 14th, Brandon S. Smith sold 5,333 shares of Prothena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $394,535.34.

Prothena Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Prothena stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.74. 233,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,447. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 0.35. Prothena Co. plc has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $79.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prothena

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 232.19% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,762,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $327,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,753 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,624,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,686,000 after acquiring an additional 139,559 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Prothena by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,205,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $193,156,000 after purchasing an additional 223,962 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in Prothena by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,953,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,918,000 after purchasing an additional 986,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Prothena by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,367,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,583,000 after purchasing an additional 394,633 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Prothena from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Prothena in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prothena in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Securities initiated coverage on Prothena in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Prothena from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Articles

