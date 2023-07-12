Breakwater Capital Group Buys 2,350 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Breakwater Capital Group grew its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 63.9% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 576,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,815,000 after buying an additional 224,721 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 733.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 856,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,320,000 after purchasing an additional 754,171 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $647,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:HYD traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.14. 255,355 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.12 and a 200 day moving average of $51.40.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.1746 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

