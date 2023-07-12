Breakwater Capital Group Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Breakwater Capital Group reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,057 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 628.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.75. 1,749,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,419,796. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.26 and a 1-year high of $77.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1923 per share. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

