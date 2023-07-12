Breakwater Capital Group Has $846,000 Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Breakwater Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.8% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.89. 2,176,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,075,058. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $62.12 and a 12 month high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

