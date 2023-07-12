Breakwater Capital Group Purchases 219 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Breakwater Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,559 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Financial & Tax Architects LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 25,096 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.7% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 441,145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $88,216,000 after buying an additional 19,983 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at $462,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 15.0% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 31,175 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:LOW traded up $4.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $233.74. 837,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,979,282. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.47. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.50 and a twelve month high of $235.07. The company has a market capitalization of $136.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.04.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

