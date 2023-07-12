Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, July 14th

Shares of Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG – Free Report) are going to reverse split on Friday, July 14th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Friday, July 14th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, July 14th.
Bright Minds Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of DRUG stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.51. The stock had a trading volume of 182,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,282. Bright Minds Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $4.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.18.
Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Bright Minds Biosciences
Bright Minds Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops 5-HT (serotonin) medicines to improve the lives of patients with severe and life-altering diseases. Its portfolio of selective 5-HT receptor agonists includes 5-HT2C, 5-HT2A, and 5-HT2C/A for the treatment of epilepsy, pain, and neuropsychiatry.
