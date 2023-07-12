Brokerages Set Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) PT at GBX 1,473.75

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,458.75 ($18.77).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANTO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,900 ($24.44) price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,260 ($16.21) to GBX 1,250 ($16.08) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,340 ($17.24) to GBX 1,490 ($19.17) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($17.37) to GBX 1,270 ($16.34) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

LON:ANTO opened at GBX 1,443 ($18.56) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,180.74, a PEG ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.11. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of GBX 971.20 ($12.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,837.50 ($23.64). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,443.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,554.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.14, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

