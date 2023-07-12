Brokerages Set Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Target Price at $190.47

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $190.47.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seagen in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $229.00 price objective (up from $179.00) on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Seagen from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Seagen from $155.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Get Seagen alerts:

Insider Transactions at Seagen

In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.86, for a total transaction of $66,261.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,349,261.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.86, for a total transaction of $66,261.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,349,261.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 16,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $3,166,627.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,837 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,927.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,008 shares of company stock valued at $8,605,808 over the last ninety days. 25.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagen

Seagen Trading Up 1.5 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Seagen by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Seagen by 0.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Seagen by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC grew its holdings in Seagen by 0.4% during the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 12,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Seagen by 61.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $195.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.95. Seagen has a 12 month low of $116.08 and a 12 month high of $207.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.87 and a beta of 0.51.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.11). Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $519.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seagen will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Seagen

(Get Free Report

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.