Brokerages Set Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Target Price at $43.31

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.31.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $158,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 147,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,831,966.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $115,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,699,772.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $158,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 147,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,831,966.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 801,046 shares of company stock worth $35,043,098 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Up 1.0 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth approximately $466,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 7.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth $309,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 9.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares during the period. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $48.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.16. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.73. Taylor Morrison Home has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $49.19.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

