Brokerages Set The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) PT at $121.82

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.6 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $89.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $163.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $126.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Walt Disney

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $28,203,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 51,427 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 162,228 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,244,000 after buying an additional 10,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

(Get Free Report

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

