Brokers Offer Predictions for Cardinal Energy Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:CJ)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Firstegy upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cardinal Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 6th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Cardinal Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Cardinal Energy Stock Performance

TSE:CJ opened at C$6.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.14. Cardinal Energy has a 1 year low of C$6.25 and a 1 year high of C$9.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 3.15.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$134.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$138.60 million. Cardinal Energy had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 46.63%.

Cardinal Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.36%. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.62%.

About Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

