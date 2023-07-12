Brooklyn FI LLC Buys 17,866 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 12,853.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,866 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.3% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94,186.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,850,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,783,000 after acquiring an additional 12,836,736 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,279,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,796,000 after purchasing an additional 135,339 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,174,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,174,000 after buying an additional 151,172 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,893,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,683,000 after buying an additional 55,314 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,100,000 after buying an additional 3,403,064 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,609. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.74 and a 52 week high of $74.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $1.3665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

