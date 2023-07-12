Brooklyn FI LLC Has $5.01 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 356.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,602 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $5,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,587,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,991,074 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $964,597,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5,369.6% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,081,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,641,000 after buying an additional 9,896,736 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,851,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,513,000 after buying an additional 141,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,870,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,180,000 after acquiring an additional 237,667 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 657,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,232. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $44.42 and a 12-month high of $57.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.37. The company has a market cap of $58.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

