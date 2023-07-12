Brooklyn FI LLC Makes New $349,000 Investment in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 0.3% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 11.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 309.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $5.64 on Wednesday, reaching $373.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,557,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,467,469. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $374.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $351.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.83.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

