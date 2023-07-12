Buffington Mohr McNeal Acquires New Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,116 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 488.4% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $100,128.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,201,384.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $100,128.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,201,384.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 846,986 shares of company stock worth $177,743,999. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.78.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $221.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $209.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.50. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The company has a market cap of $215.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 582.04, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

