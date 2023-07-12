Buffington Mohr McNeal Decreases Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Buffington Mohr McNeal decreased its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Catalent were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CTLT shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Catalent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $45.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.73.

In other Catalent news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,005.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $72,097.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,682.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares in the company, valued at $283,005.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CTLT opened at $45.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 206.33, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.21. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.45 and a twelve month high of $115.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.44 million. Catalent had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

