Buffington Mohr McNeal Grows Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $226.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.58. The company has a market cap of $93.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

ADP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

