Buffington Mohr McNeal Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948,942 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,938,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,405 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,149 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,487,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,680.2% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 785,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,964,000 after acquiring an additional 741,453 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $151.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.33. The company has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $155.71.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

