Buffington Mohr McNeal Makes New Investment in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,116 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.78.

Salesforce Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $221.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 582.04, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.60 and a 200 day moving average of $185.50.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $3,168,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,473,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,885,165.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $3,168,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,473,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,885,165.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total value of $274,087.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $21,994,754.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 846,986 shares of company stock worth $177,743,999 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

