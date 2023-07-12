Buffington Mohr McNeal Trims Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Buffington Mohr McNeal cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $220.71 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $221.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.66. The stock has a market cap of $304.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

