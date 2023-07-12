Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Holdings Boosted by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,392,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 291,789 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Cactus were worth $57,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 9,342 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 15,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 42,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 246,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,364,000 after buying an additional 81,000 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Cactus from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cactus from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Cactus Stock Up 4.4 %

WHD stock opened at $45.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cactus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $58.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 2.01.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.45 million. Cactus had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cactus Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

Featured Stories

