Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:CPZ opened at 15.62 on Wednesday. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 1 year low of 14.42 and a 1 year high of 18.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of 15.17 and a 200-day moving average of 15.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 51,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter.

About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

