Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1025 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This is a boost from Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% annually over the last three years.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Price Performance
CSQ stock opened at $14.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.96. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $11.98 and a twelve month high of $16.00.
Institutional Trading of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
