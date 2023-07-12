Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Lowered to C$82.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$85.00 to C$82.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CNQ. UBS Group set a C$90.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$94.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$86.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$89.25.

TSE:CNQ traded up C$0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$75.93. 1,608,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,028,147. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$74.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$76.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$82.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.04. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of C$58.75 and a 1 year high of C$84.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.62 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.48 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 23.94% and a return on equity of 25.00%. Analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 7.9403315 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.46, for a total value of C$4,527,600.00. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

