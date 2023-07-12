Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Free Report) traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.39 and last traded at $1.41. 1,110,746 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 6,348,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Cano Health from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cano Health to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.09.

Cano Health Trading Down 4.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $751.84 million and a PE ratio of -1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $866.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.21 million. Cano Health had a positive return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cano Health, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cano Health news, insider Richard Aguilar sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,613,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,060.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 929,103 shares of company stock worth $1,253,328. Corporate insiders own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cano Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Bayshore Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 34.05% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health Company Profile

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

