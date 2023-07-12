Caprock Group LLC Acquires 1,096 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $170.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $78.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.46. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $187.82.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price target on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.50.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

