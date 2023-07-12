Caprock Group LLC Acquires 660 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,546,362.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $84.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.26%.

MS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.11.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

