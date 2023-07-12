Caprock Group LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Caprock Group LLC reduced its position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 48.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,671 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of C3.ai by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 218.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 13.7% in the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in C3.ai by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 258,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. 45.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C3.ai stock opened at $41.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.60. C3.ai, Inc. has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $48.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 1.38.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 100.77%. The company had revenue of $72.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.32 million. Equities analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $80,372.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,102,544.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,438 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $80,372.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,102,544.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $726,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 185,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,618,192.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 622,243 shares of company stock valued at $21,596,080 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

AI has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of C3.ai from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on C3.ai from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.36.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

