Caprock Group LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Caprock Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Chubb by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Citigroup upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.46.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE CB opened at $192.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.23. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $231.37. The firm has a market cap of $79.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.65 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

