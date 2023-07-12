Caprock Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 54.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in ASML by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ASML by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML has been the subject of a number of research reports. New Street Research lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $694.27.

ASML stock opened at $705.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.44. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $363.15 and a 1-year high of $747.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $701.62 and its 200 day moving average is $659.50.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 79.79% and a net margin of 28.22%. Research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.44 EPS for the current year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

