Cardano Price Up 1.6% This Week (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 12th. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000947 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a total market cap of $10.04 billion and approximately $178.25 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,870.18 or 0.06170431 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00042726 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00029757 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00017199 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013505 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,967,965,707 coins and its circulating supply is 34,969,804,270 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

