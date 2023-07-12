Cardano Price Up 1.6% This Week (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 12th. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000947 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a total market cap of $10.04 billion and approximately $178.25 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,870.18 or 0.06170431 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00042726 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00029757 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00017199 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013505 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000159 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000189 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004351 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000352 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003185 BTC.
Cardano Profile
Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,967,965,707 coins and its circulating supply is 34,969,804,270 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Cardano Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
