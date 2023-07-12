Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.63

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.63 and last traded at $20.63, with a volume of 457677 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.66.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently commented on CARS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.31.
Cars.com Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 57.19 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.70 and its 200 day moving average is $17.81.
Insider Activity at Cars.com
In other news, Director Jr. Donald A. Mcgovern sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $124,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,215,876.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Angelique Strong Marks sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,797. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jr. Donald A. Mcgovern sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $124,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,876.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $510,090. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARS. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cars.com by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 79,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 155,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 77,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Cars.com by 230.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Cars.com
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
