Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.63

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.63 and last traded at $20.63, with a volume of 457677 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CARS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.31.

Cars.com Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 57.19 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.70 and its 200 day moving average is $17.81.

Insider Activity at Cars.com

Cars.com ( NYSE:CARS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Cars.com had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $167.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jr. Donald A. Mcgovern sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $124,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,215,876.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Angelique Strong Marks sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,797. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jr. Donald A. Mcgovern sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $124,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,876.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $510,090. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARS. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cars.com by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 79,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 155,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 77,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Cars.com by 230.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Further Reading

